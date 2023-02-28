On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. The weekend schedule will be updated Thursday night.
WKSD
Tuesday, February 28 – Antwerp vs. Toledo Christian (boys, 6 p.m. tipoff)
Tuesday, February 28 – Crestview vs. Delphos St. John’s (boys, 7:30 p.m. tipoff)
Wednesday, March 1 – Crestview vs. Toledo Christian (girls, 6 p.m. tipoff)
Wednesday, March 1 – Wayne Trace vs. Swanton (boys, 7:30 p.m. tipoff)
Friday, March 3 – TBD
Saturday, March 4 – TBD
WERT
Thursday, March 2 – Van Wert vs. St. Marys Memorial (boys, 6 p.m. tipoff)
Friday, March 3 – TBD
Satuday, March 4 – TBD
