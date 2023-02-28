PD pay raises, development on agenda

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Pay raises for Van Wert police officers have been given approval by members of Van Wert City Council.

During Monday night’s meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve a new three-year contract with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association. It includes three percent raises in each of the three years. All other items in the contract remain as-is except for a minor provision that deals with Christmas Eve pay during years December 24 falls on a weekend.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said negotiations were short because action was previously taken to adjust salaries to help retain police officers.

VWAEDC Executive Director Stacy Adam gives an update while Mayor Ken Markward looks on. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“It was a good negotiation and it was quick and easy,” Fleming said.

Earlier this month, the city approved a new contract with Local No. 681 of the International Association of Firefighters AFL-CIO.

Fleming also said six people are currently signed up to take the civil service exam for the police department.

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam updated council members on several items, including the proposed annexation of 59 acres of land at Vision Industrial Park owned by the Business Development Corporation to move forward with development at the site. She noted pre-annexation was approved by all parties involved in 2016. Monday’s request was granted by council.

She explained Dominion Energy will do a betterment project on gas lines at Vision Park and AEP is looking at locating new substation adjacent to the industrial park.

Adam also said demolition projects at the former Van Wert Inn on N. Washington St. and the old Anthony Wayne School on N. Jefferson are complete and both properties are available for development. She said the former Eagles building on E. Central is next on the list.

“We will begin asbestos assessment and the bid process for demolition on that property,” she said.

Along the lines of development, council’s representative to the airport board, Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis said tentative plans call for a runway extension within the next 18 months, if funding comes through.

“You’ll see that runway extend to the west 1,000 feet which would make it a 5,000 foot runway,” Davis explained. “It should be big growth for the city…we have at least one more tenant who’s looking at potentially adding a decent sized aircraft in a corporate hangar on-site and it’ll help when we’re prospecting future uses for industrial sites around town. The initial timeline shows completion by the end of summer of 2024 if everything goes as planned.”

During a brief report, City Auditor Martha Balyeat said the final cost is in for a new fire truck: $820,045.

Three “then and now” invoices were approved by council members:

$4,806 for Sound Communications for municipal court and audio software purchase.

$4,200 for Apollo Career Center for fire department training.

$55,000 for MS Consultants for work related to Leeson Ave.

City council also heard the first reading of an ordinance that would change the order of the agenda and in effect, streamline meetings. More discussion is possible at the next meeting.

A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13, regarding a stone grinding project on S. Washington St. The hearing will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St., followed the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.