Random Thoughts; hoops and more hoops

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around a loaded district, a rematch between two red-hot teams, the highest scoring team, the best intro, and spring training baseball.

Loaded

As usual, the Division IV Elida district is loaded.

Ottoville, Kalida, Crestview and Delphos St. John’s enter tonight’s doubleheader with a combined record of 74-19.

Ottoville and Kalida will tip things off at 6 tonight and it should be a dandy. The two teams met January 27 with Kalida winning 47-45 in overtime. The second game has the potential to be just as good. The Knights and Blue Jays met February 4 and Delphos St. John’s posted a 48-43 win, just one of three losses by Crestview this season.

It should be very loud at the Elida Fieldhouse tonight and even louder when the winners meet for the district championship on Friday.

Another rematch

Another rematch will occur Thursday night, when Van Wert faces St. Marys Memorial in the Division II district semifinals at Liberty-Benton.

The two teams met January 13 and the Roughriders held on for a 62-60 win. St. Marys Memorial has won 14 straight entering Thursday’s game, while Van Wert has won six straight and 9-of-10.

Throw in Tuesday’s games at Elida, Wednesday’s Division IV girls regional semifinal game between Crestview and Toledo Christian and it’s a great week for local basketball.

High flying

The highest scoring boys basketball team team in all of Ohio this season is Richmond Heights. The Division IV poll champions are averaging 80.5 points per game while playing the toughest schedule in the state, according to the Martin RPI.

Intro

Things didn’t go Lincolnview’s way in terms of wins and losses this boys’ basketball season, but in my opinion the Lancers have the best pregame introductions around. “Enter the Sandman” by Metallica, lights out with spotlights and Ernie Welch at the PA gets the crowd primed for the game.

Don’t change a thing Lincolnview.

A welcome sight

Spring training baseball is underway, which is always a welcome sight. It’s hard to believe the 2023 Major League Baseball season is about a month away.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.