Rhodes St. has pre-college programs

LIMA — Students entering grades 8-10 have several opportunities to look forward to this summer at Rhodes State College. The Pre-College Programs are taking place June 12-16. Programs are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch included. Registration is now open and programs cost $99 each.

Rhodes State’s Pre-College Programs provide students with the opportunity to deepen their academic interests while immersed in a week of participating in industry tours, talking with industry professionals, using state-of-the art equipment, conducting labs, and interacting with college instructors.

Modern Agriculture: Drones, Data, & Robots – Students will explore modern agriculture using science, technology and math. This one-of-a-kind programs will engage participants in various activities such as flying drones to monitor crops, collecting soil samples for analysis, learning about precision farm equipment to create field maps, and how to use data to solve real-world farm challenges.

Surgical Technology: Scrubbies 101 – Participants will step into the shoes and scrubs of a surgical technologist – a scrubbie! Within a state-of-the-art surgical suite at the Borra Center for Health Sciences, a future scrubbie will learn cardiac anatomy and perform a cardiac stent procedure utilizing a virtual 3D dissection table. Participants will also learn how to do a surgical scrub, gown and glove, prepare and pass surgical instruments, gather and label specimens, view a surgical procedure video, and apply sterile dressings to surgical wounds. The week will end with a field trip to a local facility to explore robotic surgery.

Breaking Through with Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Students will use no-code tools, as well as previously written code. By the end of the week, students will explore the basics of machine learning by building their own teachable object, Alto–an open-source AI experiment. It introduces the basics of machine learning by helping students build their own teachable object.

Accelerate into Autonomous – Participants will create chameleons, elephants and fish to navigate, interact and explore their environment, and use the Robot Operating System to train their machines how to learn. During the week, a tour to a local manufacturer is included. Accelerate into Autonomous is for any student interested in computers, robots, or vehicles. No prior coding knowledge is required.

Laboratory Secrets 101 – Participants will practice forensic science through genetic analysis, use chemical processing to investigate handwriting, experiment with food science, and view chemical composition through unique 3D virtual reality technology. There will be a tour to a local facility to meet and see lab science technologists at work.

Contact Ashley Hunter at hunter.m@rhodesstate.edu or 567.242.5913 or visit www.RhodesState.edu/Rhodesology to get exact dates or to register.