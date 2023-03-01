It’s a doubleheader weekend!

The sun is shining and we are running fast and furious into spring. There is no better time to serve up a double dose of entertainment goodness with a doubleheader weekend of delight. The iconic Air Supply will belt out their beloved love ballads on Friday night in spectacular fashion, then on Saturday evening the Newsboys come to town energize the audience with anthems of faith.

The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple but majestic compositions create a unique sound that is forever known as Air Supply. They are known worldwide for their epic songs that still command the airwaves, advertisements, movies, and memes, keeping them relevant to all generations.

In this 45th anniversary year, the duo continues to tour the world, having performed in England, Ireland, Israel, the Philippines, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Canada, and many other countries, of course including their home, the United States. A unique fact, the duo has never had an argument in the span of their friendship since meeting in 1975. Their relationship is a true testament to their respect, passion, and love for Air Supply and their deep friendship. Find out that even the nights are better in Van Wert this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Air Supply (above) will perform on Friday and the Newsboys (below) will take the NPAC stage on Saturday. Photos submitted

Up next in the weekend entertainment adventure is Newsboys, Let The Music Speak Tour! This band is one of the most widely known in Christian music history. They have sold more than 10 million albums across 23 recordings and garnered boundless accolades, including one RIAA Platinum certification and eight gold certifications, 33 No. 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations, two American music award nominations, and multiple Dove Awards. With signature songs like “We Believe”, “Born Again” and the unstoppable megahit “God’s Not Dead” – which birthed a film franchise of the same name – Newsboys have continued to collect career-defining accolades at full speed ahead. For over three decades, the band has toured extensively throughout the world to present their unparalleled high-energy shows, from their formation in Australia to their current residence in the United States, and everywhere in between.

The one common thread of this double-feature is the music on both nights has the power to leave you better than it found you. Let uplifting and encouraging music help carry you through the end of the wintertime blues. The Niswonger has your weekend entertainment fix. If it’s too hard to pick just one, go to both. It’s sure to be fun!