Anna Mae (Wills) Miller

Anna Mae (Wills) Miller, 89, of Delphos, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Vancrest of Delphos Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

She was born March 3, 1933, in Covington, Ohio, to Raymond and Anna (Bartling) Wills, who both preceded her in death.

Anna Mae Miller

Anna Mae is survived by sons Douglas Robert (Debbie) of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Gary Ray of Hilliard, and David Lee (Stephanie) of Columbus, as well as grandchildren Kristen, Brittany (Erik), Ian (Megan), Christopher (Megan), and Elizabeth (John), and great-grandchildren Declan, Callen, Oliver, George, Cecilia, and Andrew. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Anne Miller and Catherine Miller, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings Delbert Wills (Florence), Marjorie Via (Otis), Mary Smith (Clyde), Eileen Stonerock (Charles), Joan Armour (Bob), Lewis Wills (Billie Ann), Bill Wills (Patricia), John Wills, Barbara Zarro (John), and Roger (Juanita), as well as brothers-in-law Herbert Miller, Dale Miller, and Kenneth Fronk and sisters-in-law Ruth Miller and Oleta Fronk.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Delphos, for over 50 years, Anna Mae served as Treasurer, Elder, and Deacon. She sang in the church choir for many years. She was a part of the Rebecca Circle and Ruth Circle and enjoyed working at various church fundraisers.

Anna Mae graduated from Delphos Jefferson High School in 1951. She remained active in the Jefferson Alumni Choir for many years alongside her husband, Bob. She worked many years for Mercer County Prosecutor, for James Clark, Attorney, and other law firms in Lima, as a legal secretary. Anna Mae also worked at Citizens Federal Savings & Loan in Delphos. In later years, she worked as a church secretary. Anna Mae enjoyed her time as a wife, mom, and grandma, sharing many activities with her family. Anna Mae worked for over 30 years as a volunteer with the American Red Cross Bloodmobile.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Rev. Harry Tolhurst will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: First United Presbyterian Church.