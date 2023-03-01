VWPD does ”No Shave November”

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department has completed its first ever “No Shave November” event. Each employee who elected to participate gave a charity donation. It is up to the employee if they wanted to extend their participation through February 28.

This year the Van Wert Police Department was able to raise $2000. A vote was cast to see what local charity would get the donation, and it was decided the Van Wert Community Emergency Response team (CERT) was selected.

“The police department is extremely grateful for all the volunteers on the CERT team,” Chief Doug Weigle said. “They come out at all hours of the night. Sometimes in horrible weather they take a lot off of our plate so we can concentrate on other matters. Our donation is for the volunteers and we want them to get gas cards, gloves or any other items to help them continue their service to the community.”