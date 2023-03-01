Pageant tickets available…

Tickets for the annual Peony Pageant are now on sale through the end of the month, and are available from any contestant or during regular business hours at Laudick’s Jewelry in Van Wert. This year, the pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Lifehouse Church. In addition to crowning Queen Jubilee XLVIII, there will also be a 50/50 raffle, a People’s Choice selection, as well the crowning of Little Miss and Junior Miss Jubilee. Tickets are $10 each and seating is general admission. Pictured are this year’s candidates during their recent community appearance with the Van Wert Optimist Club. Photo submitted