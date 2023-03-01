Rockford fire…

Fire departments from Mercer and Van Wert counties spent the early Wednesday morning hours battling a fire that caused substantial damages to multiple businesses in downtown Rockford. The fire is believed to have started at approximately 2 a.m. and the Rockford and Ohio City fire departments were the first to respond. Mutual aid was requested at around 4 a.m. as the fire spread. Most fire departments from Mercer County were at the scene, along with Van Wert and Wren. No injuries were reported. Check back later for more information. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer