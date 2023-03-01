Sharon M. Bassett

Sharon M. Bassett, 61, of Van Wert passed away at her residence Sunday afternoon, February 26, 2023.

She was born in Van Wert to William and Margaret (Scott) Pontius, who both preceded her in death.

She is survived by her spouse Joseph “Joe” Bassett of Van Wert; her children, Aimee N. (Robert) Albright of Van Wert, Matt (Ashley) Wolford of Jacksonville, Florida, Mike Wolford, Jacksonville, Florida, Jerod W. Orskog and Nikita Orskog both of Van Wert; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Bill Pontius Jr, Dean Pontius, Mike Pontius and Kirk Pontius all of Van Wert and a sister, Dian Collins of West Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son-in-Law, Darin Hofacker.

Following her wishes there will be no public viewing nor funeral service. Burial will be at a later date.

Brickner Funeral Home assisted the family in making arrangements.

