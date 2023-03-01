VWCF’s spring grant cycle is underway

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation’s spring grant cycle is open and grant applications are being accepting at the Foundation’s website.

Applicants must first submit an online letter of intent to determine if they are eligible to apply.

Within two business days, eligible applicants will be invited to submit a full application. Letters of intend are due by April 21,and the full application is due by May 1. Please note, only online submissions will be accepted.

“We encourage applicants to carefully read the reference materials found on our website before

starting the application process, said Laney Nofer, Van Wert County Foundation Director of Philanthropy said. “The materials go over eligibility requirements, the application process, and timeline.”

The Van Wert County Foundation’s mission is to transform quality of life by inspiring, fulfilling, and supporting philanthropy.

“We’re excited to continue offering programs and resources that support local nonprofit organizations and initiatives,” Nofer said. “Together, we can create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.”

The Van Wert County Foundation’s office is located at 138 E, Main St. Van Wert. For

questions or more information, visit www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org, call 419.238.1743 or email info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.