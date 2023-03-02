Cupcake Wars returning March 31

VW independent staff/submitted information

Mark your calendars – the United Way of Van Wert County’s fifth annual “Cupcake Wars” will return March 31. The community is invited to vote for their favorite displays through in-person and virtual voting this year.

Visit the Van Wert Council on Aging from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, to vote in-person, purchase cupcakes and enjoy lunch for a $5 donation. Each person who attends will receive one free vote, with additional votes available to purchase at $1 each, or 6 for $5.

Live cupcake piping demonstrations will take place with Madison Lytle and Kailey Siefker. Virtual voting will be offered Friday afternoon until the morning of Monday, April 3, when the total raised is announced. Each agency will receive half of the proceeds their display brought in.

The United Way’s Cupcake Wars will be held March 31. Pictured is last year’s winner, the Salvation Army. Photo submitted

Lytle is an event coordinator at Central Insurance with 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry. While attending Owens Community College and taking culinary courses, she developed an interest in baking. Although baking is just a hobby, she hopes to interest others in using their creativity by demonstrating how to pipe icing on pastries.

Siefker is a hairstylist at Best Little Hair House. She has been married to her husband, Drew for almost two years, and is expecting their first child this summer. She enjoys being outdoors, taking their dog on walks, and spending time with family. Her other hobby includes baking cakes and cupcakes for friends and family.