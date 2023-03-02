James M. Overholt

James M. Overholt, 81, of Middle Point, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Lima Memorial Health Systems after a short illness.

He was born July 12, 1941, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Ernest and Bernice (Reidenbach) Overholt. He married the former Marilyn Morgan February 9, 1963, and she survives.

Jim Overholt

He graduated from Ohio Northern University with an Electrical Engineering degree. He worked for General Electric for several years before returning home to work for the family electrical business. He also, along with his father, started the Van Wert KOA campground (currently Huggy Bear) in 1970 and owned/operated it until 1983.

Jim played hockey for the Lima Blues in the 1960s and 1970s and continued to play, recreationally, until he was 65 years old. He also snow skied for many years enjoying his trips to Vail, Colorado. In his later years, he enjoyed working in his woodshop and cutting firewood.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn, Jim is survived by two sons, Chris (Gwen) Overholt and Curtis (Julie) Overholt; seven grandchildren, Brandon Overholt, Brock (Amanda) Overholt, Victoria Klausing, Tyler (Kristin) Overholt, Cassandra (Eric) Hohman, Jennifer Klausing and Josh Overholt; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Calvary Evangelical Church, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.