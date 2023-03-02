Mead chosen as Teacher of the Month

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School health teacher Andrea Mead has been selected as the Ohio Lottery’s Partner in Education Teacher of the Month.

She was nominated by Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest.

Andrea Mead

“Mrs. Mead does a wonderful job utilizing the content of her class so that students understand how what they do and the decisions they make affect their mind and body,” Priest said. “Whether it be mentally or physically, Mrs. Mead encourages and teaches students how they can be the best version of themselves.”

The Partners in Education Teacher of the Month award recognizes outstanding K-12 teachers for their excellence in the classroom, leadership, creativity and community involvement and dedication on behalf of Ohio students.

“People always remember how someone made them feel, whether it is feeling safe, cared for or listened to,” Mead said. “My hope is that all students have felt that within my classroom. I try every day to treat each student how I wished to be treated in my high school experience and hope they take along with them some of the content, a laugh and a memory.”

To learn more about the Teacher of the Month program, click here.