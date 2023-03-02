Nancy Jean Farmer

Nancy Jean Farmer, 82, of Van Wert, passed away, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at home surround by her loving family.

She was born November 18, 1940, to Everett Julius and Mary Grace (Runyon) Raabe, who both preceded her in death. She married Donald Marshall Farmer November 15, 1958, and he passed away March 9, 2021.

Nancy Farmer

Family survivors include her four children, Robert “Skip” (Cherrie) Farmer of Princeton, Indiana, Everett Farmer of Van Wert, Donna (Joe) Gregory of Gahanna, Ohio, and Scott “Clint” Farmer of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren, Joel Farmer, Nicole (Drew) Ross, Tony (Lindsey) Gregory, Dustin (Alyssa) Farmer, Nick (Caitlin) Gregory, Zack (Sheryl) Gregory, Caleb Farmer, Eli Farmer, Brayden Farmer, Reece Farmer, and Madelyn Farmer; six great- grandchildren, Paisley Farmer, Evelyn Ross, Allanah Farmer, Jensen Farmer, Sean Gregory and McKenzie Ross. Nancy was so proud of her family and was blessed by and loved each and every one of them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Everett Joe Raabe.

Nancy was born in Middle Point and attended Middle Point school through second grade before her parents moved to Van Wert. She attended Van Wert High School through her junior year when her parents moved to Los Angeles where she graduated from John Marshall High School. Nancy then attended the University of Southern California.

While in California, Nancy belonged to Janss United Methodist Church serving as financial secretary, Rose Circle co-leader, and helped with Fish (children’s after school group). She was a Club Scout leader of Boy Scouts of America. Her family moved back to Van Wert, where she was a member of the First United Methodist Church volunteering with Mustard Seed and youth group. She was a co-owner to The Paint Bucket, a receptionist for Dr. R. Ayres, and the Van Wert County Executive Director of the American Cancer Society for nine years. Nancy belonged to The Van Wert Woman’s Club, Twig III and The Classy Red Peonies of Van Wert. Don and Nancy had many memories enjoying their family and traveling either by car, ship or airplane. They loved the Van Wert community and worked for the betterment of the city.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, March 10, at First United Methodist Church, Van Wert, with Pastor Chris Farmer officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, prior to services at the church. Interment will be at a later date at Ridge Cemetery, Ridge Township.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.