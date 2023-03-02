National Weather Service confirms Convoy tornado

This aerial photo shows a tree that fell on a house as an EF0 twister crossed Sycamore St. in Convoy on Monday. Photo courtesy of Rick McCoy

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY – The National Weather Service has determined it was indeed a weak tornado that caused damage in Convoy on Monday.

The EF0 had peak winds of 70 miles per hour and was on the ground for about two minutes, going just over a half mile. It’s maximum width was 75 yards. EFO tornadoes generally have wind speeds between 65-85 miles per hour and are the lowest classified tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The determination was made late Thursday afternoon, after a review of photos and other information provided by Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, who did a preliminary survey of the damaged area, then interviewed several individuals involved.

According to NWS North Webster, the weak circulation tornado touched down on the north side of Convoy Rd. at a home where two tree limbs in a convergent pattern and debris from a swing set was thrown down the center point of the path. The outer edge of the twister also picked up a small unanchored chicken coop over a shed, clipping the roof and dropping it on the east side.

The tornado pushed in the southwest side of a large metal shed and pushed out metal roofing, then continued across Sycamore St., crossing Ohio 49. It began to weak as it moved across Hall Drive, causing sporadic tree and shingle damage. It lifted before reaching Franklin St.

“Damage was persistent for a half mile with width a block wide,” McCoy said after the tornado. “A witness reported intense popping of his ears, a splattering of debris of 360 degrees around homes from the ground up to the rafters and barn doors blown in from the north side.”

No injuries occurred as a result of the tornado.