OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital…

It was an official celebration to welcome OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital as OhioHealth’s 14th full member hospital. The celebration was held Wednesday morning and it included remarks by Interim President of Ohio Health Van Wert Hospital Joy Bischoff (above) and a “clap-in” of associates. Senior leaders from the hospital and OhioHealth were also present for the celebration, which also marked the beginning of an integration period that is expected to continue throughout the year. Pictured below are President and CEO of OhioHealth Dr. Steven Markovich, Bishoff and former Interim President of Van Wert Health Jon Bagley. Photos submitted