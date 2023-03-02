VW man receives long prison term for burglary, assault

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man who admitted to his role in a break-in and assault at a city home received a lengthy prison term for his actions.

During a hearing held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week, Johnathon M. Miller, 19, was sentenced to 11 to 16 1/2 years in prison for aggravated burglary, a first degree felony, and felonious assault, a second degree felony.

In addition, Judge Martin Burchfield handed down a three year sentence for a firearm specification and 12 months for improperly handing of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, with all of those sentences running consecutively, meaning 15-20 1/2 years behind bars.

A 12-month sentence was imposed for theft, a fifth degree felony, with that sentence running concurrently with the others. He was given credit for 240 days already served.

Miller and a co-defendant, Kaiden Gilbert, 20, of Van Wert, burglarized a S. Tyler St. home in May, 2022. Two people were in the home and one was brutally beaten with a gun.

Gilbert remains in jail and is awaiting sentencing.

In addition to Miller’s hearing, three people changed their pleas to various criminal charges.

Amy Hart, 35, of Van Wert changed her plea to guilty to complicity in the commission of an offense, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Daniel Craig, 41, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing was set for 10 a.m. April 12.

Taylor Shannon, 32, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony; trafficking in LSD, a fourth degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for set for 2:30 p.m. April 11.

Five other hearings were held this past week.

Christopher Runyon, 47, of Van Wert admitted to violating his probation by being discharged from the WORTH Center without completing the program. He was originally charged with illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a governmental facility. The court set bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and sentencing was set for 9:30 a.m. March 22.

Wayne Kimmel, 37, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, previously admitted to violating his intervention in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He was placed on a new one year term of intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Bradley Colley, 54, of Convoy, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation on a charge of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 2:30 p.m. March 17.

Kerry Bass, 37, of Medina, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first degree felony and robbery, a second degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 22.

Kenneth Potter, 44, of Cloverdale, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. March 14.