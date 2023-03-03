Elda S. Trim

Elda S. Trim, 101, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on January 18, 1922, in Liberty Township, Van Wert County the daughter of Daniel Franklin Fauble and Rosina Alvina Schmid, who both preceded her in death. She married Robert Eugene Trim in 1947 and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2001.

Family survivors include her one son, Tim N. Trim of Van Wert; two daughters, Rebecca V. Mefferd of rural Rockford and Audrey L. Trim of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Michael D. Mefferd Jr. of Rockford, Robert F. (Erika) Mefferd of Convoy, and Laura Shaffer of Fremont, Indiana; six great-grandchildren, Lucas (Miranda), Grant, Courtney, Damien, Sophie and Gabriel and two great-great-grandchildren, Emerlyn and Barrett.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandy Shock; a son-in-law, Michael D. Mefferd; a brother, Paul G. Fauble, and a sister, Selma Florence Fauble.

Elda was a homemaker and a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Van Wert.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with visitation starting at 10:00 a. m. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: donor’s choice.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.