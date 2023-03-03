Larry Ray Cotterman

Larry Ray Cotterman, 79, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:21 a.m. Friday, March 03, 2023, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.

Larry Cotterman

He was born on August 22, 1943, in Paulding, to the late Raymond S. and Annabet M (Shainer) Cotterman. He was married to Delores (Kline) Scott who preceded him in death.

Larry retired from Dana Corp after 33 years. He loved the outdoors and traveling. As a lover of old cars, Larry also enjoyed car shows and attending the local festivals.

Surviving are his daughter, Janice (Brian Wright) Cotterman of Van Wert; son, Jeff (Amy) Cotterman of Scott; stepson, Dave Scott of Van Wert; sister, Carol Edwin; grandchildren: Zach, Zaine and Ciarra Cotterman; Raymond Snyder and Blaze Cotterman.

Larry will be laid to rest next to his wife during a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Woodland Cemetery.

To share in Larry’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.