Rivals United donations…

The United Way of Van Wert County recently presented Lincolnview and Crestview student council members with donations to the agencies of their choice from Rivals United. During Rivals United Week, students were encouraged to conduct their own activities at school. New this year, The United Way agreed to donate 50 percent of the proceeds from these student based activities to go back to agencies of their choice. Lincolnview student council members chose to donate a combined total of $3,257.96 raised between Middle Point Ballpark, Lincolnview Latchkey, Westwood Behavioral, YMCA of Van Wert, and YWCA of Van Wert. Crestview student council members chose to donate a combined total of $2,870.07 raised between Convoy Sports Center, Crestview Latchkey, and Knight Pride. Photos submitted