Vantage officials thank those involved with recent event

Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner said Monday’s Taste of Vantage Open House was a big success. He also said applications for the 2023-2024 school year are slightly ahead of last year’s pace. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Vantage Career Center’s Open House and Taste of Vantage was deemed a big success during Thursday’s Vantage Board of Education meeting. Hundreds of people turned out for Monday’s dual event, which showcased Vantage’s 18 courses of study along with a sampling of food from seven area restaurants.

“I want to thank the community for an amazing open house and the support from the community,” Superintendent Rick Turner said. “It was an excellent open house.”

High School Director Mike Winans thanked Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens, Vantage staff members and student ambassadors for their volunteer efforts during Monday night’s event. He also lauded Wendy Baumle and Paul VanTillburg for their efforts in organizing the upcoming Vantage Red Cross blood drive, March 29-31.

During his report to the board, Turner noted 344 high school applications have been submitted so far, which is slightly higher than last year’s pace, and he noted that five of Vantage’s 18 programs are full for the 2023-2024 school year.

He also said he’s keeping an eye on legislative developments in Columbus, including the biennium budget and state funding of career centers and schools.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said adult education students participated in the Taste of Vantage Open House and she said the school will be visiting several highs schools and career fairs in the coming weeks. She also said a new welding class will begin at the end of March and she said CDL state financial aid applications are being reviewed and will be awarded within the next month or so.

The board approved a three-year contract renewal for Fahy and the board approved Phillip Saunders as an adult education CDL instructor and Madeline Schroeder as an adult education PNP instructor. Board members also accepted the resignations of Nancy Keith, educational aide, and Brian Stahl, second shift custodian.

In other business, the board:

Approved an overnight stay for SkillsUSA contestants in Columbus April 24-26.

Approved out-of-state and overnight travel for Terri Schmenk, adult education customized training instructor, to Rochester Hills, Michigan, to attend training May 21-26.

Approved the 2023-2024 permanent improvement purchase list.

Approved the 2023-2024 GEER equipment purchase list.

Approved a change of time for board meetings from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the remainder of the year, excluding April and December.

The board heard from Van Wert County Treasurer Jeff McIntosh about Chamber leadership and from auto tech instructor Larry Davis and students Jayce Schimmoeller (Lincolnview) and Athena Fetters (Parkway).

The board also met in executive session to discuss personnel matters, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 13, in the district conference room. It will be followed by the annual Vantage All-Boards Dinner and Hall of Fame Program at 6 p.m.