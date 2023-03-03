VWMS receives United Way donation

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County recently granted Van Wert Middle School a check for $1,750. The money was given on behalf of the New Initiative Funds which allows organizations that are tax exempt to apply in order to help with a one-time need or project in Van Wert County.

The funds will be used to aid in the costs of supplies and equipment for their Washington D.C. and “D.C. at Home” program, where administration bakes and sells cookies every Thursday. Proceeds from the program are used for scholarships to help students afford the Washington D.C. trip that occurs their eighth grade year.

Van Wert Middle School received a generous donation from the United Way of Van Wert County. Photo submitted

Roughly 25 percent of the student body is denied parent permission due to financial constraints, so this program hopes to increase the overall percentage of students able to attend. Proceeds will also be used to improve the programming for students who elect to stay home for the week of the trip.

“We started selling Otis Spunkmeyer cookies for the Washington D.C. trip for scholarships and student reward programs. It’s been a successful contribution for students.” Van Wert Middle School Assistant Principal Ben Collins said.

Any tax-exempt organization located in Van Wert County and that like to learn more about or apply for New Initiative Funds, please contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email administration@uwvwco.org.