Cheryl Ann Burdge, 67, of Van Wert passed away at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born April 26, 1955, the daughter of Robert and Miriam (Akom) Tarlton, who both preceded her in death. Her spouse, Richard G. Burdge Jr. passed away July 8, 2022.

She is survived by daughters: Kandi (Adam) Stripe of Van Wert and Mandi (Eric) Dangler of Van Wert; two stepchildren, Jon Burdge and Sarah Burdge; grandchildren. Harley Danylchuk, Chelsea Lautzenheiser, Alicia (Nick) Etter, Jordon Danylchuk, Gabrielle Stripe, Laif Stripe, Mia Kelley, Abigail Burdge and Chloe Stripe; great-grandchildren, Bexlea, Beckett, Stella, Hazel, Ava, and two brothers, Kevin (Deb) Tarlton and Scott Tarlton. Also surviving her is her dog “Peanut.”

Cheryl had been a housewife and was a member of American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary and served several years as its president.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m. Tuseday, March 7, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow services at Scott Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left on at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to: bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.