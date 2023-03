NPAC crowd entertained…

The Newsboys: Let the Music Speak tour rocked the Niswonger house on Saturday night. The show had it all as the Newsboys entertained the crowd with worship hits such as “We Believe” and “I Speak Jesus” and rock and pop hits like “Magnetic” and “Born Again.” The concert was the second in two nights at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Air Supply performed there on Friday night. Photos courtesy of Lucky6Pix, James Leighner