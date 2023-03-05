ODOT seeking input on local projects

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed bridge maintenance projects in Van Wert County (PID: 107768).

County Road 418 bridge at mile marker 17.01 over U.S. Route 30, approximately 0.90 miles north of the village of Middle Point.

Ohio 118 bridge at mile marker 6.01 over Town Creek, approximately 2.85 miles southwest of the city of Van Wert.

Construction is scheduled to occur in the spring/summer of 2024.

Work at these bridges will occur within the boundary of a regulated floodplain. Impacts to these floodplains are anticipated to be minor and result in no rise in localized flood levels.

Written comments regarding these projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801 or email nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov.

Please provide comments by March 18. To help expedite a response, please provide the project name and PID number provided above as well as contact information. Comments without contact information cannot be responded to.

Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources, and environmental justice issues.