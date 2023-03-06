Laura Merkle

Laura Merkle, 86, of Ohio City, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Van Wert Manor in Van Wert.

She was born on December 20, 1936, in Decatur, Indiana to Wilhelm E. Witte and Anna (Weber) Witte, who both preceded her in death. Laura was united in marriage to Norbert Merkle on April 27, 1957, at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim and he survives.

Laura Merkle

She graduated from Monmouth High School, Class of 1954. She was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church, in Ohio City, where she served on the Ladies Aid.

Laura was employed at Teleflex in Van Wert, where she retired. She previously worked several years at the Fremont Company, in Ohio City as a seasonal worker. She faithfully served her family as a homemaker.

Laura loved sewing, needlepoint, cross stitch, quilting, and crocheting. Laura loved to garden and preserve the produce that she grew. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of almost 66 years, Norbert Merkle of Ohio City; three sons, Dale (Lisa) Merkle of Middle Point, Larry Merkle of Middletown, and David (Lisa) Merkle of Ohio City; two sisters, Dorothy (Ray) Schapper of Woodburn, Indiana and Lavera (Denny) Linker of New Haven, Indiana; five grandchildren, Lora (Rick) Dirmeyer, Ashley (Josh) McDougall, Ashton (Hannah) Colpetzer, Steven (fiancé Cassandra Kline) Merkle, and Zacheriah (Shelby) Merkle, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by four brothers, Gerhardt Witte, Clarence Witte, Alvin T. “Ollie” Witte, and Wilhelm “Sammy” Witte, and two sisters, Marie Bradtmueller and Lorena Hockemeyer.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Ohio City, with the Pastor Roger Peters officiating. Burial will follow in the Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, Ohio City. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. Thomas Lutheran Church.

For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.