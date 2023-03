VWCS on two-hour delay this Friday

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Schools will be on a two-hour delay this Friday, March 10th.

The delay is for K-12 students, due to Thursday night’s 8 p.m. Division II regional semifinal game against Rossford at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center, plus travel time after the game.

Preschool school students will be off on Friday due to conferences.