Charles D. Custer, 67, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:12 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on November 20, 1955, in Van Wert, to Allen “Whitey” and Joan (Welker) Custer, who both preceded him in death.

Charles Custer

Charles was a 1974 graduate of Van Wert High School. He owned and operated Custer Dump Trucking and Excavating Inc. and was co-owner of Hat Creek Arena.

A lifelong equestrian, Charlie owned and managed Bridge Creek Stables and raised cutting horses. He also participated in team penning events.

Charlie attended Lifehouse Church. He was a Ohio State Buckeye fan and was often found at Van Wert football games. An excellent line dancer, Charlie competed in several dance competitions.

Survivors include his son, Adam (Liz) Custer of Van Wert; brother, Gordon “Gordy” (Malynda) Custer of Van Wert; sisters: Pam Waltmire of Van Wert; Vicki (Scott) Vonderembse of Delphos; granddaughter, Laramie Custer, whom he loved dearly, as well as two nieces and two nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his niece, Brandy Hartmen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. Paul’s Reformed Church, Ohio City, with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. Interment will follow in Convoy I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert, and again at the church one hour prior to the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.