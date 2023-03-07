Gary D. Adams

Gary D. Adams, 86, of Van Wert, passed away Saturday evening, March 4, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born on December 13, 1936, in Van Wert County, to Wendell B. and Nellie (Miller) Adams. On April 21, 1957, he married the former Barbara H. Dougal, April 21, 1957, and she survives. Together, they shared over 65 years of marriage.

Gary was a graduate of the former Hoaglin-Jackson High School. He was a lifetime farmer, a former Jackson Township Trustee and a Van Wert County Commissioner for 28 years. Gary was also a high school basketball official for over 28 years. Gary was a member of Zion Christian Union Church, Van Wert County, and later Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert. Gary had served on the Board of Directors of the Van Wert County Fair and WTLW/44. He was a member of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association. Gary was a founding member of the gospel music group, Trinity, and in 2019, was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

In addition to his wife of over 65 years, he is survived by a son, Jason (Amy) Adams of Van Wert; grandchildren, Ryanne (Steve) Bollenbacher, Adam (Morgan) Owens, Seth (Kylie) Owens, Emily (Joe) Piacentini, Nathan Adams, Reagan (Kyle) Thatcher, Chandler (Julia) Adams, Hunter Adams and Sierra Adams; great grandchildren, Kendall Bollenbacher, Lucas Bollenbacher, Brezlyn Owens, Elijah Owens, Grant Owens and Aubrey Piacentini; siblings, G. Kent Adams of Edon, Karen (Larry) Clark of Van Wert and Kirk (Patti) Adams of Middle Point; a daughter in law, Mary Adams of Van Wert, and a son in law, Terry (Debbie) Owens of Ohio City.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kimberly Owens; a son, Chris Adams, and a sister-in-law, Nancy Adams.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Trinity Friends Church, Van Wert, with Dr. Roger Peugh, officiating. Interment will be in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point, at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Trinity Friends Church.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church.

