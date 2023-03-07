Gas prices increase, trend to continue

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 21.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 50.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.69 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.79 a gallon. In Van Wert, pump prices range from $3.24 to $3.39 for self-serve regular.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 a gallon today. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

March 6, 2022: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)

March 6, 2021: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

March 6, 2020: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

March 6, 2019: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

March 6, 2018: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 6, 2017: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 6, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 6, 2015: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 6, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

March 6, 2013: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)