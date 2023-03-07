Local DD board campaigning for awareness, inclusion

This billboard on Westwood Drive, near W. Ervin Rd. in Van Wert is just one way the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities is campaigning for awareness and inclusion. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Paula Miller/special to the VW independent

Each March, the National Association of Councils on Developmental Disabilities partners with Association for University Centers on Disabilities and National Disability Rights Network to create a campaign that highlights the many ways in which people with and without disabilities come together to form strong, diverse communities.

The campaign seeks to raise awareness about the inclusion of people with developmental disabilities in all areas of community life, as well as awareness to the barriers that people with disabilities still sometimes face in connecting to the communities in which they live.

Pictured on our billboard on Westwood Drive, near W. Ervin Rd. in Van Wert are Robin, Sharon, Bob, Daevon and Jaiden. All enjoy attending and participating in sporting events as well as being involved in volunteering, participating in dance, enjoying the summer concert series at Fountain Park and working at local businesses. It is all about being involved and contributing to our community.

Families of young children love to see their child/children be invited to birthday parties, movies with friends and being involved in school activities such as sports, band and FFA. Many of the adults enjoy volunteering, working and participating in the community events throughout the year.

“Inclusion is being treated nicely by others, participating in track with peers and learning about work skills while attending Vantage that has helped me to be ready for my job at McDonald’s,” said Shauna Hurless, who receives services from the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“Inclusion is being invited to go out to the movies with friends, inviting others to go out with you who don’t have the opportunities to go out on their own and working a job in the community that allows you to meet new people and help the customers with purchasing items and putting their items in their car,” said William Thomas, who also receives services. “Inclusion helps people get involved in the community rather than staying home and being lonely and feeling worthless. Everyone should be included and not left out just because of a disability.”

Many individuals face barriers such as transportation, employment opportunities, opportunities to be involved in service clubs and affordable housing. Although living in a small rural community can bring about barriers, we are also very fortunate to have a lot of amazing resources in our community.

We work closely with the schools, provider agencies such as Mercer Residential Services, Thomas Edison Center and Champaign Residential Services, Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities and the medical field along with many others to assist in addressing the needs of individuals. We will continue to explore new resources to break down the barriers that exist for both the children and adults receiving services from our agency.

Follow VWCBDD on Facebook for more local stories promoting community involvement and inclusion during this month-long campaign.

Editor’s note: Paula Miller serves as Service and Support Administrator for the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities.