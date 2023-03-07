Read Across America…

Students at Lincolnview concluded Read Across America last week. It encourages the love of reading in students of all ages. Students who develop strong reading skills develop higher levels of focus and concentration, critical thinking, better memory skills, expanded vocabularies, and more positive self-esteem. Reading and writing well gives students the ability to expand what they know through asking questions and seeking answers. Research shows a correlation between early literacy, overall academic success, and increased graduation rates. The event was coordinated by kindergarten teacher Nicole Early and librarian Marcia Weldy. Shown are students enjoying reading buddies and creating Dr. Seuss crafts. Photo submitted