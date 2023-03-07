Robert L. Baird

Robert L. Baird, 76, passed away Monday morning, March 6, 2023, at his home in Van Wert.

He was born on May 20, 1946, in Van Wert the son of Richard T. and Frances (Vaske) Baird, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Carol J. Holbrook February 12, 1966, and she survives.

Other family survivors include his three daughters, Lisa (Baird) Ellis of Van Wert, Lori (Mike) Ferguson of Detroit, Michigan, and Teresa Stewart Bolinger of Spencerville; seven grandchildren, Hollie Mosteller, Joe (Tori) Speakman, Curtis Stewart, Dylan (Andrea) Caywood, Ian Ellis, Marxen Bolinger, Jr., and Bryan Bolinger; six great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Lawrence “Jack” (Elaine) Baird of Van Wert and Richard J. Baird of Van Wert.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Colleen Mayes and a brother in infancy.

Robert was a 1964 graduate of Delphos St. Johns High School and served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Eaton-Aeroquip and was a volunteer fireman for the Middle Point Fire Department for over 13 years. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 178, Van Wert and the National Rifle Association.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 10, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Haddix officiating. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery where military rites will be provided by the combined honor guard of the American Legion and V.F.W. Posts of Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 2-8 p.m Thursday, March 9, at the funeral home. Last call rites will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Preferred memorials: to the family.

