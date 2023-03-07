Venedocia Lions Club offering scholarships

Submitted information

VENEDOCIA — The Venedocia Lions Club awards one-time scholarships in the amount of $500 to graduating high school or home-schooled seniors residing in York and Jennings Townships in Van Wert County, who plan to attend and further their education at an institution of higher learning.

Visit the club’s website for the 2023 application and instructions at https://www.venedocialions.org/scholarship.html.

Applications must be received by Saturday, April 15. Any application received after this date will not qualify for consideration.