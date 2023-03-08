John L. Thatcher

John L. Thatcher, 68, of Elgin, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

He was born January 22, 1955, to Stanley and Emma Jean (Switzer) Thatcher, who both preceded him in death. He was a proud man and well-loved father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and grandpapaw.

He is survived by his son Michael (Kim) Thatcher of Rochester, Indiana; grandchildren Jordan, Jersee, Maybell, Eden, Oliviana, and Samantha. He is also survived by his daughter Alisha (Mike) Wright of Winnemac, Indiana; granddaughters Emily and Erin, Grandpapaw to Kiara and Margo Wright.

He is survived by his sister, Linda (Doug) Thomas of Celina, who could often be heard lovingly telling her brother that “You’re an idiot”, and his loving brothers, Steven Thatcher, of Elgin and Dale (Kris) Thatcher of Van Wert, and sister-in-law, Teresa Thatcher of Ohio City.

John had a great love for his family. His children were and will always be his world. He loved his family with a passion that could move the earth. He was loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was often referred to as “Favorite Uncle John” by his ten nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed watching movies and playing video games. He was an ornery man who loved to play tricks on people. Many memories were made with him playing pranks and jokes on those he loved most.

John was a member of the Brotherhood of Tankers. He loved his country and was a true American. He was a proud patriot. One of his principals he lived by was “Don’t tread on me”. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of trees and nature. He liked to teach the younger generations to make home-made ice cream and use the telescope and metal detector at family events.

In his younger years he worked for Marsh Supermarket in Van Wert. Afterward, he obtained his CDL and drove semi-truck for 32 years. He worked for Conrad Trucking and CEVA Logistics. He liked to see the beautiful country he loved. He took great pride in his work and received many awards for his excellent driving record over the years.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.baylifffuneral.com.