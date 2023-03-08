Knights win big, now in the Elite Eight

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

BOWLING GREEN – Just one point separated Crestview and Mohawk early in the second quarter of Tuesday’s Division IV regional semifinal game, but things changed in a hurry.

The No. 5 Knights led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter and after the Warriors took a 9-8 lead early in the second period, Crestview went on an 18-3 run to close the quarter and from there, the Knights rolled to a convincing 61-40 win over Mohawk at Bowling Green State University. The win puts the Knights in the “Elite Eight” on Friday night.

Wren Sheets goes up for two of his 10 points against Mohawk during Tuesday’s Divison IV regional semifinal game. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Included in the scoring run – back-to-back baskets by Nate Lichtle and consecutive treys by Gavin Etzler that boosted the Knights to a 26-12 halftime lead. The Knights were 3-of-4 from three point range in the second quarter.

“Once again I think our guys did a good job of preparing and being locked in, and believing in the scouting report that we had put together,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “There were some nerves in the first quarter and we didn’t shoot it as well as we normally do but I thought in the second quarter we kind of opened things up and did a great job. Defense and rebounding were keys in the first half.”

Mohawk could get no closer than 11 in the third quarter. Wren Sheets scored a pair of quick baskets early in the third and Lichtle added five of his 14 points in the period. It was the usual balanced scoring effort by Crestview – Etzler had 13 points and Sheets and Mitch Temple each finished with 10. Eight of Etzler’s points came in the second quarter.

Another notable accomplishment was Crestview (23-3) holding Mohawk’s 6-6 senior A.J. Hess scoreless. He had averaged 20 points per game entering the contest.

“We didn’t expect to do that tonight,” the elder Etzler said. “We thought he would get his points but the whole focal point was to make his touches really tough and I thought for the most part the shots he had to take were very contested. He didn’t have a great night shooting but fortunately for us he didn’t make some of the shots he typically makes but I did think we made it pretty tough for him to get to his spots.”

Kahne Hayman led Mohawk (23-4) with 11 points, including seven in the fourth quarter but as a team, the Warriors shot just 17-of-48 from the floor, including 4-of-21 from three point range. Mohawk converted 2-of-4 foul shots and had 13 turnovers. By comparison, Crestview was 22-of-42 from the floor and 12-of-17 from the foul line with 10 turnovers.

Crestview finished with a 29-17 rebounding advantage and overall, Etzler was pleased with his entire team’s performance.

“We have a deep team and everybody that we put out there contributed well and we trust all of them to do that,” Etzler stated. “They were all prepared scouting report-wise and we expect them to go in and do good things for us.”

The Knights will face Marion Local for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Friday at the Stroh Center. The Flyers defeated Patrick Henry 56-42 in the first game of the night at Bowling Green.

“They’re obviously a tremendous basketball team with a lot of tradition and athleticism,” Etzler said.

Friday’s Crestview vs. Marion Local game will air live on 99.7 WKSD.

Box score

Knights 8 18 18 17 – 61

Warriors 7 5 14 14 – 40

Crestview: Tommy Heffner 1-0-2; Gavin Etzler 5-0-13; Kellin Putman 1-0-2; Mitch Temple 1-7-10; Carson Hunter 2-0-4; Jaret Harting 1-0-2; Nate Lichtle 6-0-14; Wren Sheets 4-2-10; Connor Sheets 2-0-4

Mohawk: Zaiden Fry 1-0-2; Kahne Hayman 5-0-11; Boomer Cleveland 2-1-6; Hunter Haynes 1-0-3; Bryce Hannam 4-1-9; Brayden Chester 2-0-5; Hayden Parker 1-0-2; Garret Rinehart 1-0-2