Mosier to Wheaton…
Crestview High School senior Megan Mosier recently signed a letter of intent with Wheaton College in Illinois to continue her softball career. Photo submitted
POSTED: 03/08/23 at 4:46 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
Crestview High School senior Megan Mosier recently signed a letter of intent with Wheaton College in Illinois to continue her softball career. Photo submitted
POSTED: 03/08/23 at 4:46 am. FILED UNDER: Sports
Copyright © 2010-2023 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC