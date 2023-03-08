Parks & Rec looking for non-profits

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting applications for local non-profits to use the Fountain Park Rotary concessions stand during this summer’s Feel Good Friday Concert Series.

There will be nine dates up for grabs starting with June 9. The June 2 date will not be available due to the Peony Festival. In past years, non-profit groups have sold concessions and drinks during the concert series to earn revenue that would be used for their non-profit groups.

The determination of groups has yet to be decided and will depend greatly upon the number of organizations that pre-register. Organizations who were awarded in last year’s concert series are not permit to apply in 2023, but may re-apply in 2024.

To get registered, please contact the parks office by phone call 419.238.9121 or by emailing kklinker@vanwert.org. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Friday, April 21. Once registration is closed, organizations who have registered will be invited to attend a selection meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at the Jubilee Park Office. At least one representative from each group must be present for the selection and review process.