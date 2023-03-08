Village mayor to stand trial March 31

VW independent staff

Venedocia Mayor Vernon E. Hobbs is scheduled to stand trial in Van Wert Municipal Court on Friday, March 31, on charges of assault and unlawful restraint.

The charges are connected to an alleged January 13 late night assault at a home in the village. Hobbs, 61, was arrested by Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies and was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Another man, David Burden, 48, also of Venedocia was charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. Both men pleaded not guilty the following Tuesday and both were freed on their own recognizance. Burden is also scheduled to stand trial March 31.

The Sheriff’s Office has released few details about the alleged incident.

The assault charge against Hobbs is a first degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a 1,000 fine. Unlawful restraint is a third degree misdemeanor, punishable up 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. A minor misdemeanor carries a fine of up to $150 but no jail time.

Court records show Defiance attorney Peter Seibel has been appointed as a special prosecutor for both cases.