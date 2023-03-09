Bonus Random Thoughts: tournament

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

In this bonus installment of Random Thoughts, it’s all about tournament hoops – Bowling Green, Rossford, radio broadcasts, Richmond Heights, undefeated teams and a pair of notable upsets.

BGSU

The last time Van Wert played in the regional semifinals it was at Bowling Green, but not at the Stroh Center. It didn’t exist yet.

Instead, the 2010-2011 Cougars played at old Anderson Arena, a place I personally enjoyed. It was old and some people outright called it a dump, but I like the older arenas and their history.

Best of luck to the Cougars tonight.

Rossford

Van Wert’s opponent, Rossford, hails from the Northern Buckeye Conference and is 21-4. The four losses have come to Kalida (coach Brian Vorst’s alma mater), Mansfield Sr., Wauseon and a four point loss to Ottawa-Glandorf.

Aside from a 14-point win over No. 6 Toledo Central Catholic in the district finals, the thing that stands out about Rossford is the fact that in the tournament, the Bulldogs are only giving up 25 points per game. They’ve defeated Maumee 30-20, Wauseon 38-21 and Toledo Central Catholic 48-34. In fact, in 14 games this year, the Bulldogs have allowed 34 or fewer points.

It’s true Rossford hasn’t scored many points during the tournament but it’s been all about defense for them. It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes out tonight.

A reminder

In case you missed the announcement, tonight’s Van Wert-Rossford game will air live on 99.7 WKSD. Cougar games normally air live on sister station WERT 1220AM/104.3FM, but the decision was made to air all BGSU regional games on WKSD this week.

WERT will carry all four girls state championship games on Saturday, via the OHSAA Radio Network.

Gulp

Division IV No. 1 Richmond Heights, widely considered the favorite to repeat as state champions, led Cornerstone Christian by just six at halftime during Tuesday’s regional semifinal game. The Spartans put the game away in the third quarter with a 38-12 scoring advantage. 38 points in the third quarter alone. They won 93-52 and now you know why they’re favored to win it all again.

Undefeated

Out of all regional qualifying teams in all divisions combined, just two are undefeated – Columbus Bishop Ready (26-0) in Division II and Richmond Heights (26-0) in Division IV.

Upsets

Two huge upsets have occurred at the district and regional levels and while it may not mean much locally, it’s still notable.

As you know, defending Division II state champion Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s, now playing in Division I, was upset in the district semifinals by No. 12 seed Brush. A second stunner occurred in the Division I regional semifinals on Tuesday, when No. 2 Lakewood St. Edward lost to Akron Hoban 44-40.

ASVSM and Lakewood St. Edward’s were expected to square off for the regional championship but both are now done for the season.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.