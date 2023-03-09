Laura (Laurie) Purmort

Laura (Laurie) Purmort, age 87, went to be with her Lord Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents Rev. Joseph and Leveta Gold. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Paul “Wally” Purmort.

She will be missed and remembered by her children, Sara (David) Murphy and David W. Purmort; four grandchildren, Laura (Derek) DeHaan, Megan Murphy, Hannah Purmort, and Joey Purmort, and four great-grandsons, Emmett, Bennett, Theo, and Isaiah.

After marriage, Laurie and Wally settled in Van Wert, Ohio and spent their lifetime there raising their family and being very active in the community. Laurie loved to play tennis and golf. In fact, she was the ladies club champion at the Willow Bend Country club at one point in time. She loved collecting antiques, shopping, and traveling. Laurie also loved to garden and was an active member of the Evergreen Garden Club. She was instrumental in the design of the herb garden at the Van Wert historical museum. She and Wally were members of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert where she loved singing in the choir, even into her later years.

Memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at First Presbyterian Church, Van Wert, with Pastor J.H. Vanlal Hruaia officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. A private family graveside service will be held immediately following the services at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, or Faith Hospice of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.cookcaresbyron.com.