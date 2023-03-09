VW man given long prison term for break-in, assault

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The second of two men convicted of breaking into a S. Tyler St., Van Wert home in May of 2022 and brutally beating one of the residents learned his fate in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week.

During a hearing held Tuesday, Kaiden Gilbert, 20, of Van Wert was sentenced to 8-12 years in prison for aggravated burglary. Judge Martin Burchfield also sentenced Gilbert to 8-12 years for felonious assault, a second degree felony and theft, a fifth degree felony. All three sentences will run concurrently and Gilbert was given credit for 253 days already served.

A co-defendant, Johnathon M. Miller, 19, was recently sentenced to 15-20 1/2 years in prison for aggravated burglary, a first degree felony, felonious assault, a second degree felony, and improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.

Several defendants were arraigned this week.

Seth Hitzeman, 20, of Payne entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated burglary, a first degree felony; two counts of kidnapping; two counts of felonious assault and and one count of theft. Judge Burchfield set bond at $250,000 cash or commercial surety and scheduled a pre-trial for 9 a.m. Thursday, March 30.

Sabrina Switzer, 34, of Paulding pleaded not guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a second degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Cameran Ogunkayode, 27, of Delphos pleaded not guilty to tampering with records, a third degree felony and two counts of forgery, fifth degree felonies. Ogunkayode was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Lawrence Suever, 44, of Van Wert pleaded not guilty to two counts of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, both fourth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond with a no-contact order with the victim. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Joshua Brown, 41, of Van Wert pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Tristan Smith, 24, of Van Wert pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a felony of the third degree. He was released on surety bond with no unsupervised visitation with the victim. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Malcolm Oliver, 26, of Van Wert pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Eric Friedrich, 31, of Van Wert pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property and forgery, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Rickey Shupe, Jr., 42, of Van Wert pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Shaun Berry, 42, of Delphos pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual battery, felonies of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial hearing was set for 10 a.m. April 17.

Three people changed their pleas this week.

Jonathon Miller, 30, of Delphos changed his plea to guilty to attempted improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a first degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of community control, one year of intensive probation, 30 days in jail at a later date and 50 hours of community service. Miller was also ordered to pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Britney Mitchell, 30, of Van Wert changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Joseph Mohr, 46, of Van Wert changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. April 19.

In addition to those hearings, Brendan Bergman of Sherwood signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 29.