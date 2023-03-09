VW Rotary seeking project proposals

As people of action, the Van Wert Rotary Club strives to impact the community and is always seeking out opportunities to accomplish Rotary’s mission and demonstrate the club’s drive to create positive change.

Subsequently, the Van Wert Rotary Club is seeking proposals for projects. Submitted projects should either address a specific community need, a specific community improvement or would be a project that adds overall value for the greater good of the community and society.

Any group, organization or individual interested in submitting a brief proposal should include contact information, a brief description of the project, need being addressed, the people or groups to be served, general estimate of the cost of the project and if applicable, ways the Van Wert Rotary Club could be involved in the project.

Those interested should submit their proposal to vanwertrotary1@gmail.com by March 31. The Van Wert Rotary Club will narrow down received proposals and the selected proposals will then be required to complete a formal service project proposal in which one final proposal will be selected by the Van Wert Rotary Club. For additional questions please contact Rotarian Mark Verville at 419.238.4390.

Established in 1905, Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization.

The Van Wert Rotary Club was formed in 1920 and through the years has assisted with countless projects that today still have an impact on the local community. Some of past projects include Lake Rotary and the Nature Center at Camp Clay; the restrooms, concession facility and digital sign at Fountain Park; the Rotary Athletic and Soccer Complex on John Brown Road, and the Walking Path and Rotary Park at the Van Wert Reservoir.