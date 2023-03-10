Cougars to play for D-II regional title

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

BOWLING GREEN — Entering Thursday’s Division II regional semifinals at Bowling Green State University, Rossford allowed just 25 points per game in the tournament. Van Wert scored nearly twice that many and played staunch defense of their own, which translated into a 49-42 victory for the Cougars.

The win means Van Wert is one of just eight teams left in Division II and it puts the Cougars (19-7) in Saturday’s regional championship game against No. 5 Lutheran West (23-3). It’s the progam’s first regional championship game appearance since 1992, a 62-61 overtime win over Willard.

Carson Smith pulls up for a three pointer during Thursday’s regional semifinal game against Rossford. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I’ve got a great group of seniors and I don’t think they’re ready to be done,” Van Wert head coach Ben Laudick said. “In tough situations they don’t panic…they keep calm, cool and collected, they look at each other and say ‘hey, we got this.’ I kept telling them those close losses we had in January were eventually going to pay off.”

“Did we think we would be in a regional final?” he continued. “We’re just thankful for the opportunity and we’re excited about it on Saturday afternoon.”

Van Wert jumped out to an early 5-0 lead but Rossford (21-5) led 14-13 after the first quarter, with Brenden Revels scoring seven points in the period. Carson Smith scored five for Van Wert and Nate Phillips and AJ Proffitt each added a trey. Aidan Pratt accounted for seven points in the second quarter and the Cougars led 28-25 at halftime.

Scoring was sparse in the third quarter. 6-10 senior Derek Vorst scored all five of Rossford’s points, including a two-handed slam dunk, while Van Wert’s only points came on a treys by Smith and Pratt, giving the Cougars a 34-30 advantage.

The pace picked up in the fourth quarter. A bucket and foul shot by Pratt gave Van Wert a 39-31 lead but back-to-back baskets by Vorst and Jake Morrison made it 39-35. A triple by Pratt pushed the lead back out to seven with 3:30 left and Van Wert’s remaining points came from the foul line. As a team, the Cougars finished 9-of-19 from three point range and 8-of-18 from the foul line, all in the fourth quarter.

Pratt led all scorers with 22 points while Smith added 14. Pratt pulled down eight rebounds and dished out four assists. Morrison led Rossford with 13 points while Revels added 12, including just one in the second half, and Vorst 10. The Bulldogs went just 4-of-21 from beyond the arc.

“Van Wert did a really good job,” Rossford head coach Brian Vorst said. “Derek’s faced doubles and triples most of the year and they did a fabulous job of getting out and making it difficult for our guards.”

Saturday’s regional championship game against Lutheran West will start at 4 p.m. at the Stroh Center. The Longhorns defeated Sandusky 71-55

Box score

Van Wert 13 15 6 15 – 49

Rossford 14 11 5 12 – 42

Van Wert: Nate Phillips 1-0-3; Luke Wesselll 1-0-3; Carson Smith 4-3-14; Garett Gunter 1-0-2; Aidan Pratt 7-5-22; AJ Proffitt 2-0-5

Rossford: Brenden Revels 5-1-12; Wes Ellison 2-0-4; Garette Murphree 1-0-3; Jake Morrison 5-2-13; Derek Vorst 3-3-10