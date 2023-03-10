John E. Shoop

John E. Shoop, 98, of Van Wert, passed away at 12 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Meadows of Delphos.

He was born on June 20, 1924, in Celina, the son of Samuel E. and Jeanetta M. (Poling) Shoop. He married the former Opal Mae Sheets, who preceded him in death in 2021. Together, they shared many years of memories.

Opal and John Shoop

John was a United States Army veteran who served in World War II.

John and Opal owned and operated the Crescent Laundry and Dry Cleaners in Van Wert, for many years. After retiring from the laundry business, John worked his summers at The Woods Golf Course in Van Wert, until the age of 85. John had also served as an at-large Van Wert city councilman.

John was a life member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge 1197 of Van Wert.

John and Opal enjoyed living their winters in Naples, Florida after selling the laundry. John considered Naples his “paradise”. He was an avid golfer, loved race horses, enjoyed bowling and was a card player extraordinaire.

Surviving are three children, Lisa (Jake) Trisel of Van Wert, Sherry (Tom) Hughes of Van Wert, and John (Darlene) Sellars of Lakeland, Florida; 14 grandchildren, Frank Sellars, Michael Sellars, Laura Kincade, Petra Sellars, Samantha Turnwald, Jill Triplet, David Trisel, Sherri McClure, Jennifer Blakley, Jon Trisel, Jennifer Clevanger, Andy Detwiler, Abby Caballero and Alex Unterbrink; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Thom E. (Rose) Shoop of Van Wert; and a daughter in law, Regina Sellars of Forest, Ohio.

In addition to his parents and wife, Opal, John was preceded in death by a son, Tim Sellars; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Sellars, and a sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn (Charles) Loyer.

A celebration of John and Opal’s life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. John and Opal’s burial will take place at a later date in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Van Wert County Council on Aging.

To share in John’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.