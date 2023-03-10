Landmark demolition…

Demolition began Wednesday morning at Mercer Landmark in Ohio City. Work is expected to take about three weeks and Mercer Landmark is paying for half of the demolition costs. The property will remain with Mercer Landmark. According to Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam, there was demolition grant money allocated to each county in the amount of $500,000. Van Wert was able to secure an amount in excess of their allocation, which allowed the Land Bank to address the Ohio City property. Bob Barnes. Van Wert independent