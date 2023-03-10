On the Air: radio station 99.7 WKSD

VW independent sports

Here is the updated regional championship broadcast schedule for 99.7 WKSD. The Van Wert Cougars, normally heard on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM will air on WKSD. WERT 104.3 FM will carry all four girls state championship games on Saturday, via the OHSAA Radio Network. WERT 1220 AM is temporarily off the air undergoing antenna improvements.

Friday, March 10: Crestview vs. Marion Local 7 p.m. tipoff

Saturday, March 11: Wayne Trace vs. Ottawa-Glandorf 1 p.m. tipoff

Saturday, March 11: Van Wert vs. Lutheran West, 4 p.m. tipoff