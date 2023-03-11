Heath Dept. earns national accreditation

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Health Department has announced it has been awarded national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). Established in 2007, PHAB is the non-profit organization that administers the national accreditation program, which aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure, and innovation.

“We are so pleased to be recognized by PHAB for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality improvement,” said Dr. Daryl Dowdy, MA, Ph.D. Van Wert County Health Department Commissioner. “We hope this announcement will reassure our community, partners, funders, and elected officials that the services we provide are as responsive as possible and are meeting the foundational needs of our community.”

The national accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sets standards against which the nation’s governmental public health departments can continuously improve the quality of their services and performance. Standards emphasize Foundational Capabilities and are aligned with the 10 Essential Public Health Services. As a result, more than 80 percent of the U.S. population now reap the benefits of being served by a health department that has undergone PHAB’s rigorous, multi-faceted, peer-reviewed assessment process to ensure it meets quality standards and measures.

“The value of becoming nationally accredited through PHAB extends far beyond the walls of the health department,” said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. “People living and working in communities served by these health departments can be assured that their health department is strong and has the capacity to protect and promote their health. In addition, just going through the accreditation process helps health departments pinpoint the areas critical to improving the work they do for their communities.”

Often called the “backbone” of the public health system, public health departments are on the front lines of communities’ efforts to protect and promote health and prevent disease and injury. Across the nation, health departments provide services aimed at promoting healthy behaviors; preventing diseases and injuries; ensuring access to safe food, water, clean air, and life-saving immunizations; and preparing for and responding to public health emergencies.

The Van Wert County Health Department works to promote and protect the health and well-being of the community. Learn more about the Van Wert County Health Department at https://vanwertcountyhealth.org.