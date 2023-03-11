Oratorical contest winners announced

Submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert held its annual oratorical contest on March 5 at CHP Home Care & Hospice, Van Wert. The topic this year was “Discovering the Optimism within Me.”

Eliza Leiendecker, a homeschooled ninth-grade student from Van Wert, earned first place in the contest. Chloe Dettrow, a junior at Van Wert High School, garnered second-place. Both will be awarded medallions and prize money of $300 for first place and $200 for second.

Eliza Leiendecker and Chloe Dettrow won this year’s Optimist Club of Van Wert oratorical contest. Photo submitted

Leiendecker and Dettrow will advance to the zone contest on Mar. 18 in Findlay. Winners at the zone contest move on to the regional, district (state), and possibly national and international levels, for the opportunity to win college scholarships. Students were judged on poise, content of speech, presentation, and overall effectiveness according to Optimist International criteria.

“The Optimist Oratorical Contest is a great opportunity for local students to express their thoughts and opinions to an audience and win prize money,” said Greg Yinger of the Optimist Club. “Our club strives to bring out the best in each student and we hope this project will be a step to help them achieve their goals for the future.”

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is active in the community with programs and service projects that include oratorical and essay contests, after-prom events, scholarships, bicycle safety rodeo, and Avenue of Flags. New members are always welcome.

To learn more, visit the Optimist Club’s Facebook page.